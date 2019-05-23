Living East Tennessee

WHAT'S YOUR 100?: Kindergartner kicks off local recycling project at First Lutheran School

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Kamden Krager, kindergartner at First Lutheran School, kicked off a school-wide recycling project! His goal was to recycle 100 markers after seeing an ad on his mom's phone for Crayola Color Cycle.

Since his school-wide initiative, the students have recycled more than 200 markers, and plan on keeping this initiative rolling for many years to come. 

