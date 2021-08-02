What to expect at 2021 Wolfstock Music Festival

LOUISVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – After being canceled last year due to the pandemic, the Wolfstock Music Festival is back and better than ever!

The two-day country music festival is lined up with a ton of great artists including Jake Owen, Billy Currington, Parmalee and Lindsay Ell. In addition to the music, there will be a variety of different food trucks for people to enjoy. Festgoers have the option to buy a general admission ticket or a VIP pass.

The festival is set for August 6 and 7 in Louisville, Tennessee. Concerts begin at 6:15 p.m. both days. You can find ticket information and more on the Wolfstock website.