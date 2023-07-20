KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There is now an effective and cost-friendly way to extend the life of your asphalt shingle roofs. The Roof Rejuvenators, utilizes Roof Maxx, a new sustainable roofing technology for roof rejuvenation and asphalt shingle restoration.

Roof Maxx is a natural soybean-based oil that rejuvenates dry aging shingles, and by doing so, slows down the aging process to extend the life of the roof. It’s a fraction of the cost of a reroof and The Roof Rejuvenators offer free roof assessments.

People can save thousands using Roof Maxx roof restoration, as it’s a safe, easy, proven, and affordable alternative to a complicated, expensive, and life-disrupting asphalt roof replacement. This means that sustainable roofing technology is very affordable over time, and costs a fraction of the cost of a re-roof.

Plus, Roof Maxx is an all-natural product, safe for people, property, pets, and the planet.

To learn more about the Roof Rejuvenators and the Roof Maxx technology, check out their website.