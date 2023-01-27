MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — When it comes to caring for plants, the winter months can bring about challenges. Plant People, a botanical boutique, will share advice and tips on Living East Tennessee at 3 p.m.

The goal of those at Plant People is to share their passion for growing and enjoying plants throughout the community, while also creating a space for those with this shared interest.

At Plant People, plant lovers can stop by to see if any greenery or plant accessories catch their eye, but they can also enjoy the business’ cafe. They offer coffee and espresso drinks, teas, and pastries.

Visitors can find a wide variety of plants from beginner-friendly to rare, and they can help you find the perfect plant for your home or office.

If you’d like more tips or advice, Plant people offers workshops throughout the year. For more information, visit their website.