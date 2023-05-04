PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Christopher Seabrook is the executive chef at Dollywood and has been cooking ever since the age of 13. It all started in his grandmother’s kitchen, and now it’s turned into a true passion.

“I started out doing dishes and then just worked my way up through the industry,” Seabrook said.

A lot of credit goes to his grandma.

“She had a small garden in the back, so if I wasn’t picking something out of the garden or cleaning the garden, I had to be either plucking peas or doing something,” Seabrook said.

Since his teenage years, he gained tons of experience. Seabrook was a chef in the hospitality industry and spent 30 years cooking at different hotels across the country, including the Renaissance Hotel in Time Square.

“Anything about the food I love sharing,” he said. “Food is what’s nearest and dearest to my heart.”

Visitors at Dollywood can enjoy many of his dishes, whether it’s a street taco in Market Square for the Flower and Food Festival or at Aunt Granny’s inside the park. Guests will definitely be able to taste his passion in every bite.

Street Taco ingredients:

Corn tortillas

Skinless chicken (season with taco seasoning or seasoning preferred; coat both sides)

Pico De Guyo (Mix: tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, mild jalapeños, olive oil, salt, and pepper)

Toppings: Mexican graded cheese, pickled red onions (pickled with honey, red wine vinegar, and pickling spices), cilantro lime crema.

For more information on the Flower and Food Festival or Aunt Granny’s, visit Dollywood’s website.