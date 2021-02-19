What’s cooking in 2021? Michelin-starred chef Curtis Stone shares the latest kitchen trends

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – For many Americans, staying home during the pandemic has revived their culinary spirit and brought them back into the kitchen to experiment and prepare more meals for the family. As such, many have learned that while following a recipe carefully is important, so is the equipment used to cook your dish.

Following more time at home himself, Michelin-starred chef, LA-based restaurant owner and father of two Curtis Stone shared some of the latest cooking trends and innovations for a more efficient, modern and connected kitchen.

Chef Curtis Stone’s Cauliflower & Broccoli White Cheddar Pasta Bake

Serves 4 | Prep Time: 10 minutes | Cook Time: 30 minutes

*Make-Ahead: Blanched vegetables, cooked pasta, cheese sauce, and breadcrumb mixture can be made up to eight hours ahead, cooled, covered separately, and refrigerated.



Ingredients:

1 head cauliflower (about 2 lb), cored, cut into large bite-size florets

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 lb (about 8 cups) broccoli florets

1 ½ cups (about 5 oz) dried penne

3 Tbs extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for baking dish

1 small yellow onion, finely chopped

1 Tbs finely chopped fresh thyme

1 Tbs all-purpose flour

2 cups whole milk

1 cup heavy cream

1 ¼ cups (about 5 oz) shredded white cheddar cheese

1 cup very coarse fresh breadcrumbs (made in a food processor or blender from 2 slices bread)

½ cup grated parmesan



Steps: