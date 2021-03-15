What’s for dinner tonight: Everyday meatballs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – About a week ago meatballs were all over the internet for National Meatball Day. We could not resist getting in on the fun.

Meatballs are so versatile because you can use any ground meat, any spices, and make a completely unique dish. Traditional Italian meatballs use a combo of ground beef, pork and veal, but that isn’t something most of us usually have on hand. Enter everyday meatballs.

These are made with ground sirloin, which is leaner than a traditional meatball, but there is plenty of flavor and moisture in these to compensate. You can use any ground meat, even super lean turkey or chicken, and end up with a delicious meal for any night of the week.

Ingredients:

1 lb ground sirloin

1 egg, lightly beaten

1/3 cup bread crumbs

1/3 grated parmesan

1/4 onion, grated

2 cloves garlic, grated

1 tsp Italian seasoning

1 tsp kosher salt

1/2 tsp ground black pepper

1/2 tsp crushed red pepper flake

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in bowl and mix together by hand until well incorporated. Pinch off meat mixture and roll into 1.5 inch balls.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Heat over safe skillet to medium high. Add olive oil to coat. Add meatballs in batches so as not to overcrowd the pan. Brown meatballs on 3 sides. Each side will take about 3 minutes.

Once all meatballs are browned add a jar of marinara sauces to pan. Return meatballs to pan and spoon over marinara sauce so that all meat is covered.

Cover pan and bake for about 20 minutes until fully cooked. Enjoy over pasta, in a sandwich, or solo!

