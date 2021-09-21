What’s happening this fall in Gatlinburg? Get the inside scoop on activities, food & drink, and fall foliage

Living East Tennessee
Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – As we head into fall, you and your family may be looking for some fun activities around East Tennessee, and Gatlinburg has it all. From stunning views and live music, to great seasonal foods and drinks, we’re checking out some of the highlights.

Learn more about Gatlinburg at gatlinburg.com.

Of course, a big draw to the Great Smoky Mountain National Park are the beautiful color of changing leaves. While there are plenty of spots to see the leaves, Marci Claude of the Gatlinburg CVB gives us some inside information on where to go.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss to be interred at Arlington National Cemetery Sept. 21

Northside Academy Parents praise Austin-East team for sportsmanship during homecoming

Two arrested in deadly McMinn County shooting investigation

Deadly shooting on Hazen street under investigation

Hawkins County death investigation

Corryton family counts their blessings