WHAT’S YOUR 100?: 100 Women Who Care

Living East Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – 100 Women Who Care is gearing up for its final, quarterly commitment to raising 10,000 dollars to one local non-profit in the community.

The organization stands on this motto, “100 women. One hour. 10,000 dollars,” dedicated to supporting organizations in our area, who need it most.

To join in on the final commitment of 2019, 100 Women Who Care says all you need to do is “show up, bring a blank check, listen, vote, smile and repeat.”

Check out membership details to see how you can continue to make an impact in our community.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch and Win


Book a Segment

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Fill out my online form.