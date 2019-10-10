WHAT’S YOUR 100?: 100 Women Who Care

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – 100 Women Who Care is gearing up for its final, quarterly commitment to raising 10,000 dollars to one local non-profit in the community.

The organization stands on this motto, “100 women. One hour. 10,000 dollars,” dedicated to supporting organizations in our area, who need it most.

To join in on the final commitment of 2019, 100 Women Who Care says all you need to do is “show up, bring a blank check, listen, vote, smile and repeat.”

Check out membership details to see how you can continue to make an impact in our community.