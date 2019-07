KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – In 1897, Emily L. Austin founded Austin High School, the first school to educate African-Americans in the East Tennessee community.

Austin believed African-Americans needed to be educated beyond grade school, which resulted in a school that would later pave the way for integration of all-white East High School, with all-black Austin High School in 1968, becoming what is known today as Austin-East High School.