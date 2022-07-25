RUTLEDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – With access to some of the best produce in the world Buford’s Spuds & Burgers has been a local favorite for over 20 years.

When you are in Rutledge Tennessee you can not pass up the opportunity to fill up at Buford’s Spuds & Burgers. A local, family owned and operated eatery Buford’s has been in the family for going on three generations and has been present at every Grainger Tomato Festival for the past 20 years. If you are looking for great food that incorporates world-renown Grainger County produce, plan to swing by Buford’s Spuds & Burgers.

For more information visit the Buford’s Spuds and Burgers Facebook page.