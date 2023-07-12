KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — For first-time home buyers, to seasoned-home owners, the market has been in an unpredictable state.

According to Bank Rate interest rates are trending upward around 6-7 percent, and with the lack of necessary funds, many are unable to move forward when purchasing a home.

2023 has proven to be a seller’s market with the average home climbing up to half a million dollars. This increase has been more prevalent after the effects of Covid-19. From the rise in those who work from home to the economy the need for a bigger space has become more sought than ever.

However, many realtors are considering this a “nobody’s market,” which means the lack of inventory and interest is causing both buyers and sellers to not be able to move forward with a sale.

Currently, the demand for homes is higher than the supply of homes on the market, which would indicate a seller’s market is on the rise. However, with high-interest rates, it is less likely for people to want to pull the home-buying trigger.

The rise of inflation has also affected the home market. Inflation has caused interest rates to grow which makes it harder to afford your perfect home.

Before the effects of Covid-19 and inflation, interest rates were steady at around 3 percent in March 2021.

