KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Let’s Dance! Whether you want to salsa, dance, twirl, or groove out to the music, there is something for everyone at the Salsa Knox Dance Company, which is affectionately coined ‘The Best Salsa Party’ in Knoxville.

At Salsa Knox, you can let your inhibitions fly, while learning the Latin rhythm that will leave everyone happier and full of endorphins. Every week, Salsa Knox teaches salsa, bachata classes, group classes, folkloric dances, body movement, salsa bachata classes, events and so much more!

Plus, The Fountain City Social (salsa clubs) hosts parties in the Knoxville area. They offer fun social events for singles and couples alike, with no experience needed!

For upcoming events with live music for your date night, check out Salsa Knox’s dance studio schedule and make new friends on the dance floor. You can find more information on their website.