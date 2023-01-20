KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you’ve just recently heard of wood therapy, it’s a massage technique that has been around for centuries, as it originated in South America. It’s now gaining popularity here in the U.S. with the numerous benefits practitioners claim it provides.

Bodhi Bodyworks out of Knoxville offers wood therapy to those who may be seeking ways to:

Stimulate circulation and movement of lymph

Loosen tight muscles

Burn fat and shape cellulite to contour the body

Increase metabolism

Eliminate toxins

There are many other reasons/benefits wood therapy is catching the eye of so many. It’s a natural, non-invasive way to massage and contour the body that attracts those who want to look and feel better while avoiding plastic surgery, Bodhi Bodyworks states on their website.

While a single session is relaxing, relieves muscle tension, and improves lymph drainage and blood circulation, clients usually don’t notice body contouring benefits until the third session, so Bodhi Bodyworks suggests for a quicker outcome, schedule wood therapy sessions close together.

For more information on wood therapy or other massages, visit Bodhi Bodyworks’ website.