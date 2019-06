KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Explore Downtown Knoxville and participate in the “Where’s Waldo? Scavenger Hunt.”

The fun takes place, July 1 – July 31, 2019. Waldo can be found in more than 3 dozen locations around downtown, various shops, businesses and even at the Farmers’ Market.

Visit any of the participating locations during the month of July and pick up your Waldo Passport.