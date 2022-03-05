KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you attended the Knoxville Man Show, you got a firsthand look at one local business owner’s passion for woodworking.

White Barn Wood Works owner Brian Dow got in to woodworking as a hobby after his retirement from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. His work has evolved from simple birdhouses to intricately-detailed signs, plaques and much more. Storyteller Allante Walker got chat with Dow and check out some of his custom items at the Knoxville Man Show.

If you would like to find out more about Dow’s business, you can head to the White Barn Wood Works Facebook page for more information.