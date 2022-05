KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Are you looking for a furry new addition to your home?

Turn on WATE 6 On Your Side today at 3:00 p.m. to see what the Humane Society of Tennessee Valley is brining in.

Every week, Living East Tennessee highlights a “Pet of the Week” to give you an opportunity to meet an animal who is looking for their forever home. Watch today at 3!