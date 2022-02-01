KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams will square off at Super Bowl 56.

The Rams defeated the San Francisco 49er’s 20-17 to win the NFC Championship. Meanwhile, the Bengals beat the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 in overtime to nab the AFC Championship. Storyteller Allante Walker went around asking who will win this year’s Super Bowl. He got responses from a few community members and some of his colleagues at WATE 6 On Your Side.

Super Bowl LVI takes place on February 13 at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.