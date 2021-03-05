Who’s at risk for HPV? Take control of your health with advice from Dr. Pari Ghodsi

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 85% of people who are sexually active will be infected with HPV at some point in their lives. In fact, every year thousands of men and women in the U.S. are diagnosed with certain HPV-related cancers. For most people, HPV clears on its own. But, many people may not know that, for those who do not clear the virus, it can cause certain cancers and diseases. There is no way to know which people who have HPV will develop cancer or other health problems later in life.

Dr. Pari Ghodsi, a board-certified OB/GYN, joined us to talk about the prevalence of HPV, the link between HPV and certain cancers and diseases in both men and women, and advice to help patients be proactive about their health.