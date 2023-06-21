KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The largest cycling races in the country are back and much of this excitement comes with a long history in East Tennessee.

The USA Cycling competitions will begin on Thursday, June 22 and will run until Sunday, June 25. Each day will hold a different race and event all throughout Knoxville.

USA Cycling focuses on the top cyclist performers in road, track, mountain, and more while also promoting the advancement of the sport all over the country.

For the past seven years, Knoxville has hosted the competitions which have brought cyclists, spectators, and fans from all over the country to watch the excitement unfold. With an ongoing anticipation every year, there is a reason USA Cycling chose Knoxville as their hosts.

Kim Bumpus, with Visit Knoxville, says the cycling league was looking for a new city to bring the competitions to. They were in search of a city with a more rigorous and challenging course, and it was no surprise that Downtown Knoxville could accommodate that.

The city has seen a huge impact since 2017. Visit Knoxville has reported that the city has brought in over 35 million dollars from those who travel near and far to watch the events.

This year marks the last competition in Knoxville, and although USA Cycling hasn’t announced their next destination, Bumpus says Knoxville will always welcome them back anytime.

Over thousands of local and national cyclists are gearing up one last time in Rocky Top. Over the four days there will be several competitions and events.

The Individual Time Trials are set to kick off the competitions in Oak Ridge on Thursday, June 22. Both men and women will compete throughout a 7.2-mile section across the Melton Lake trail. Click here for parking and road closures.

Friday, June 23 will begin the Criterium National Championships in Downtown Knoxville with both start and finish lines on Gay Street at Cumberland Ave. This event is fast and short with each racer going only 1.1 miles around the area.

Saturday, June 24 is one for the whole family. The annual Olympic Day will be held at Safety City where you can meet the country’s top olympians and champions in cycling. There will be onsite activities, food trucks, and giveaways throughout the day.

The events all lead up to the Pro Road National Championships in Downtown Knoxville. The 6.8-mile course will encompass most of the area including the Tennessee River, James White Pkwy, Sherrod Street, and more. Top viewing spots can be found here.

For more information on USA Cycling, visit their website and follow Visit Knoxville for live updates.