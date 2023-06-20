KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – True Metal Supply is a manufacturer of metal roofing and post-frame building products in Knoxville.

The local manufacturer offers same-day service on metal roofing. Since True Metal Supply manufactures locally in Knoxville, they can produce metal roofs quickly so you aren’t waiting on materials to get the job done.

Plus, they use American steel with exceptional paint coating to help with energy efficiency in your home. When choosing paint coatings, they have several color options available. They keep more than 15 colors in stock to serve residents better.

According to True Metal Supply, metal roofing could be the best option for you, as it has been used for centuries and its durability, efficiency, and longevity have been proven in the real world and by independent testing in laboratories all across the globe.

Also, metal roofs can be very sustainable options. Unlike asphalt shingles and other roofing products, metal roofing is completely recyclable at the end of its life which means zero landfill contribution. According to research by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, metal roofing is one of the most eco-friendly roofing solutions.

Metal roofs have been around for literally hundreds of years and have proven their extended service life. The Metal Construction Association reports Galvalume® metal roofing will last at least sixty years before significant repair or replacement is needed.

A metal roof is one of the most energy-efficient roofing materials in existence. Oak Ridge National Laboratory found that metal roofing can save homeowners as much as forty percent in their energy expenditure by mitigating urban heat island effects.

