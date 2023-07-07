KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Eco Roof and Exteriors specialize in all your eco-roofing needs, including solar energy, green roofs, and commercial and residential roofing.

They also specialize in adding in residential roof gardens, which many people are opting for and can be accomplished in a safe and cost-effective way. The roof gardens can range from small “extensive” sections of roof gardens, to “intensive” roof gardens that increase outdoor living space through patios and walkways integrated with trees, shrubs, water features, and beyond.

Roof Gardens are great because they can have an extended roof lifecycle, it protects your rooftop membrane and substrate from weathering while extending the service life of your roof system.

Many people also experience huge cost savings on heating and cooling utilities, improved stormwater management, increased air, and water purification, and enhanced amenity space. Also, it will likely provide extra wildlife environments for the pollinator bees and migrating birds.

