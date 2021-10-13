KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – We’ve all been used to wearing masks, so we might as well wear a Halloween mask for a good cause! Join us in-person on Thursday, October 21st, 2021, at Brookside for InterFaith’s 9th-annual Trick or Trivia Night fundraiser.

Trick or Trivia Night has so much fun to offer – a costume contest, delicious food, team trivia competition, and a some hot silent auction items. The best part? All the money goes to help low-income individuals right here in Knoxville access health care as our community recovers from the pandemic.

Learn more at interfaithhealthclinic.org.