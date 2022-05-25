EWING, Va. (WATE) – Wilderness Road Campground located in the Cumberland Gap Historic National Park now offers online reservations for their primitive, electric, and group camping sites.

Wilderness Road Campground is a natural oasis that gives East Tennessee a plan to reconnect with nature while still having access to amenities that will make the experience all the more enjoyable. From hot showers to camping grills at each campsite, this camping ground gives visitors what they need to truly disconnect and appreciate their surroundings. With numerous hiking trails leading out of the campgrounds into the surrounding Cumberland Gap Historic National Park, these grounds have been a must visit for many boy scout troops, some of the trails following in the footsteps of historical figures that frequented the area.

For more information or to reserve your campsite visit the Recreation.gov website and search for Wilderness Road Campground.