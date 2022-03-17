KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – There is no time like the present to be in the best shape and health in the new season.

Neal Gartrell, owner of Clean Eatz, stopped by the Living East Tennessee kitchen to share all the exciting ways you can contribute to a healthier lifestyle.

Running now until April, you have the chance to win $25,000 and free meals for a whole year in the We Change Livez 2022 Challenge. Head online to start your challenge and share your progress and story on social media by tagging Clean Eatz on Instagram.

The best part about it all– you get to choose your challenge. Whether you are looking to lose weight, gain muscle, stop smoking, or anything that contributes to a healthier quality of life, it all can count towards a big payday.

Clean Eatz operates as a café and meal-prep service. Gartrell and his wife, Maggie, operate 4 locations in Maryville, Bearden, Farragut, and Chattanooga, and do so by making all their meals in house.

You can find meals made with low sodium, lean meats, no oils, and more for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert.

Right now, first time members can receive 25 percent off by mentioning “Living East Tennessee.”

For more information and how to start your challenge and to find a location near you, visit their website.