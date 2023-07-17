KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — People will now have the chance to win up to $5,000 in a new competition at Film Fest Knox, which will be held from November 10th to November 12th, 2023. Film Fest Knox is an international film festival held at the Regal Riviera in downtown Knoxville.

At this year’s Film Fest, you can join other movie-goers and engage in vibrant discussions, celebrate talented filmmakers, and foster connections in the industry. Plus, there is an “Elev8or Pitch Competition,” where people can win several cash prizes, including $5,000 for 1st place, $3,000 for 2nd place, and $1,000 for 3rd place.

For the competition, a jury of film industry professionals will evaluate team submissions of a one-minute elevator pitch for a feature film, as well as a seven-minute standalone short.

The short will represent a proof-of-concept for a full-length production. The top 20 teams will have their films screened in a block during the festival, and awards will be presented on the final night.

Visit Knoxville is teaming up with KnoxMedia, a non-profit organization that connects people in Knoxville’s growing production industry and provides educational and networking resources, to help produce the Elev8or Pitch Competition.

“The Visit Knoxville Film Office is proud to partner with KnoxMedia, an organization that serves the professional production industry in Knoxville,” said Curt Willis, Director of the Visit Knoxville Film Office. “We’re excited about working together to produce the Elev8or Pitch, which will bring additional opportunities to the film community in this area and beyond.”

To learn more about the Elev8or Pitch Competition and see how you can get involved, check out their website.