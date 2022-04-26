KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee is holding a virtual auction that will provide winners with once in a lifetime mentorships and will support the East Tennessee community.

On May 12th from 5:30pm to 8:30pm Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee will host their inaugural event The Big Night Out and The Mill & Mine. This event will include dinner, awards, and a live auction of mentorship hours with prominent citizens from across the region to raise funds for the organization. Although this is an in person event, you can still participate in the auction virtually and all are invited to do so. This event is presented by FirstBank and will include the announcement of the Mentor of the Year award.

For more information visit the Big Brothers Big Sister of East Tennessee website.