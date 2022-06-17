KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – From 6pm to 10pm on June 17th, the Wakefield Corporation will host Game on Against Cancer to help support the Thompson Cancer Survival Center Foundation.

Game on Against Cancer gives the community a chance to have a great night out while supporting a wonderful cause. With a silent auction, drinks available, and a chance to go up against a variety of celebrities and media personalities in an assortment of game there are a lot of opportunities to have a thrilling evening while helping to fund crucial cancer research.

For more information visit the Game on Against Cancer page.