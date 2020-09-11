Wine down on gourmet cuisine at the 2020 Gatlinburg Wine Dinner

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Wine a little and laugh a lot at the Gatlinburg Wine Dinner.

Led by a sommelier, this meal will consist of a full 5-course dinner, along with an amuse-bouche and dessert, catered by Holston’s Kitchen Catering Co. Each course will be paired with five different, elegant Family Coppola Wine pairings to arouse the palate.

The Gatlinburg Wine Dinner will be held on Saturday, September 26 at 6:30 p.m. in Mills Conference Center. There will be a limited number of seats for this dinner to ensure appropriate social distancing. For more information on group seating contact Adam Prather at adam@gatlinburg.com.

Proceeds from this event benefit the Gatlinburg Chamber of Commerce Foundation, a non-profit organization working alongside Friends of the Smokies to provide resources to preserve and protect the black bear, as well as funding for the Gatlinburg Goes Green Program, local scholarships, donations to schools, and educational events for the community.

Tickets are $110 and are on sale now.