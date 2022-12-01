KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Are you ready for a wine pairing crash course?

Wine is not water and does not go with everything, so we asked the experts to give us their take. Whether you are wanting something light, heavy, sweet, or savory your wine glass will look different every time.

We went to the experts on this one. Certified Wine Sommelier, Jill Bruce, is showing you how to be confident when choosing your bottle. “Wine should not be intimidating! It is fun and usually consumed with friends in a fun atmosphere! I want to help you feel more comfortable picking and choosing wines. Wine is meant to go with food and is a wonderful experience when it works,” says Bruce.

When it is time to start a meal, your appetizers can range from cheese boards, chips and dip, and so much more, which means you might want to consider a lighter glass of bubbly. A sparkling drink, also known as champagne will be the perfect thing to keep things light.

As you start to move through your course, your drink preference might change. A salad is a special case that can include both a red and white wine. There is a popular saying when choosing a wine for a salad, “It’s not the meat; it’s the sauce.” With vinaigrettes, Italian, and other lighter dressings, pair your meal with a Sauvignon Blanc. If you are sticking to a heavier dressing such as ranch, thousand island, or Caesar; a Pinot Gris will add a good balance between the dressing’s richness and lighter wine.

Let’s move to the main course where you find most of your proteins. Match your red steak with a red wine. A dryer wine is recommended such as a cabernet. If you are serving chicken or turkey as your main course, consider a white wine.

If you like fish such as salmon, tuna, or even sushi as your main dish, a floral wine will bring out even more vibrant flavors such a Riesling or Zinfandel.

Last but not least, the dish most of your guests came for; dessert. Forget red, white, and bubbly and try out a port. While it comes in varieties, a port wine is considered to be a sweet red used for desserts such as ice-cream, pie, and cheesecake.