KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A highly anticipated event is coming back to Knoxville and brining more than just flavor.

The 9th Annual Big Kahuna Wing Festival have just announced they are ready to bring back the heat. On Sunday, September 4th from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. get out with the whole family for a wing festival like no other at World’s Fair Park.

Tickets are online now and are in high demand since being canceled last year due to Covid-19.

Proceeds from the event are going back to local organizations and businesses, especially ones that cater to children’s needs.

Children’s Hospital is happy to be a part of this wonderful event once again and are eager to see all who come out and support their mission.

The hospital is continuing to expand and add new innovation to their practices. The Big Kahuna Wing Festival is just one of many ways they are able to grow at a faster rate.

Head over to the Big Kahuna Wing Festival’s website for a full list of sponsors and beneficiaries.