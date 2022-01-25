KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Get your fresh produce perfect for this season, now.

Nourish Knoxville has kicked off their 9th annual farmer’s market in Downtown Knoxville. Every Saturday until Mar. 26, Market Square will be the place to find all of your farm fresh foods.

The winter market allows local farmers, businesses, and the community to come together and shop all things locally grown. In the last year, Nourish Knoxville supported 133 small, local businesses through their food markets.

Nourish Knoxville also allows for anyone on a supplemental nutrition assistance program (SNAP), formerly known as food stamps, to shop their farmer’s markets too.

The maintain being inclusive for all ages as well. Nourish Kids is a program that allows kids to be involved in the local food system, but also practice clean and healthy eating habits. Kids have the chance to play educational games, while also receiving a $5 Produce Buck to be used at the market.

Anyone in East Tennessee can enjoy all the fun. Be sure to pick up one of their local food guides, which now cover 31 counties.

For more information, visit their website and Facebook page.