“Wishes for Books” program is giving 20,000 books to 1,000 lucky classrooms across America

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The COVID-19 pandemic is providing numerous challenges for teachers and parents doing their best to help children continue to learn.

In partnership with MARS Wrigley and American Heritage Chocolate, nonprofit and social enterprise, First Book, is launching a special program entitled “My Wish for U.S.,” which will donate 20,000 books to more than 1,000 classrooms across America to help inspire civic engagement.

This campaign is now accepting “wishes for books,” where teachers at Title I schools can share their classroom’s wish for the future of the country on the digital platform, My Wish for U.S.

Applications are open from now until Sept. 21.