KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The East Tennessee housing market remains super-charged. Analysts say there's been no let-up since spring 2020 when the pandemic began. The average home value across the area has gone up $73,000 over the last 12 months; never before has the housing market seen such an increase in one year.

When the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States 15 months ago, East Tennessee realtors weren't sure what to think with everything down for nearly two months, housing sales at first, stalled; but low-interest rates kept motivating buyers.