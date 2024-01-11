KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Blumenberg Candle Co. partners with clients to personally curate signature scents and exclusive lux candle lines. She works with several local/small businesses and brands right here in East Tennessee create an immersive experience for clients, meaning no partner location has the same scent(s).

We sit down and learn about some of the businesses she works with and how it’s made an impact on their immersive client experience.

The Lost Lagoon Day Spa

Astra Aesthetics

Serendipity Hair

To schedule a meeting and work on a collaboration, just visit her website!