KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Starting as a women and veteran owned business, these women are doing good work all year long and are giving back to their own.

Family Home Care Services is geared to providing top quality, non-medical home care services to veterans, the elderly and disabled. These services are crucial and life-sustaining including shopping, cleaning, meal preparation, and more.

Women who served are able to receive help and resources in their life with them. Family Home Care Services will be providing trauma recovery at Cokesburry United Methodist Church.

Vickie Haberbosch founded this business as a former veteran and registered nurse who is ready to provide help to those who served out country.

For more information, visit their website to see if you are eligible for these services.