KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A new class of inductees will be taking center stage this weekend.

On Saturday, June 11 at the Tennessee Theatre the 8 new members will be inducted in the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame. This is the 23rd class to be honored and inducted since the first ceremony taking place in 1999.

A variety of coaches and players, who have spent time excelling in the women’s basketball industry, will be awarded and honored on this special night.

On Saturday at 11:00 a.m. fans will have the opportunity to meet the inductees for autographs and pictures. Special VIP entry tickets will include a cocktail hour at the Embassy Suites rooftop bar at 4:00 p.m. The ceremony will start at 6:00 p.m., with an afterparty happening at the WBHOF at 8:00 p.m.

Every year, the ceremony awards a “trailblazer” that has exceeded success throughout their career. This year, the award will go to Title IX, as it is celebrating its’ 50th anniversary of being enacted in 1972. Title IX protects both men and women from discrimination based on sex in education programs or other federally funded activates. This includes the unification of women being able to take part in sports, such as basketball.

State and city legislators will be accepting the Trailblazer Award for Title IX.

Enjoy a full day at the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame seeing the honoree exhibit up close. Learn all about the men and women who will be honored that evening, as their best career highlights will be displayed throughout the hall.

Purchase tickets to watch the action in person, or stream live on ESPNU.