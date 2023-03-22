KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame will have its annual Induction Ceremony on April 29th.

The 2023 Induction will signify the 24th Class of Inductees to be honored by the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame. During the ceremony, the Class of 2023 will receive their prized Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Trophy and Baron Championship Induction Ring. The inaugural induction held its grand opening nearly 25 years ago, in 1999.

The event will be happening here in Knoxville, Tennessee, as the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame is located downtown in Marble City.

The Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Board of Trustees serves as the selection committee in determining the individuals to be inducted each year. Voting is based on minimum candidate requirements, which include a record of performance, national or international recognition, and contributions to the game of women’s basketball.

