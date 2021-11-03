KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox Physio believes in treating the person as a whole. While their services include treating orthopedic conditions such as low back pain or hip pain, they also treat pelvic floor dysfunction.

Pelvic floor physical therapy can include treating problems such as pelvic organ prolapse, dyspareunia (painful intercourse), urinary incontinence, and muscle dysfunction of the pelvic floor. Pelvic floor physical therapy intervention is so much more than just “kegels”, and we want to help you achieve your goals and dreams that you never thought possible!

