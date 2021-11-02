KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – There is a general belief that if you lose weight fast then you will put it on even faster. This is not true, according to Dr. Jessica Smiley DC of Smiley Family Chiropractic & Wellness Center in Madisonville, TN.

Dr. Smiley explains that a recent review article titled “Myths, Presumptions and Facts about Obesity” in the prestigious medical journal, The New England Journal of Medicine, researchers filed this belief firmly under the “myths” category. After looking at numerous studies which have compared rapid with slow and steady weight loss, they concluded that you would be more successful to lose it fast rather than slow.

If you’re interested in rapid weight loss and its benefits, she recommends Soza Weight Loss. SOZA is an all-natural holistic 60-day weight-loss program. The program is designed to help patients shed excess fat, while maintaining muscle mass in a rapid time period. They say patients typically experience losing anywhere between 8-15 pounds of fat in their first 10 days of the program.