WonderWorks launches inaugural WonderKids program

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – WonderWorks is kicking off its inaugural WonderKids program.

From now until April 17, teachers can nominate students for their academic achievements and work ethic, both inside and outside of the classroom.

Winners of this program will be recognized and have the opportunity to attend a ceremony with keynote speaker NASA astronaut Don Thomas. The lucky winners will also receive a lifetime entry pass into WonderWorks for themselves and three additional family members.

Make a nomination today for one special WonderKid in the East Tennessee community!