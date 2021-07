PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – WonderWorks is educating people of all ages about the science behind earthquake activity.

Their new exhibit called Good Vibrations focuses on the Tuckaleechee Caverns in Townsend, and how they document seismic activity around the world. To find out more about Good Vibrations and all the other fun exhibits at WonderWorks, you can head to their website for more information.