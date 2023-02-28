KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —Who let the dogs out?

The 16th Annual Mardi Growl will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Downtown Knoxville. This event is being put on and will benefit Young-Williams Animal Center.

The parade will kick off in the Old City at 11:00am and will run all the way to World’s Fair Park. Register your pet for the parade here. Online registration is $15 dollars per pet. Day of registration will increase to $20 per pet.

Local food trucks, pet-friendly vendors, live music, games and more will be at World’s Fair Park ready to entertain you and your furry friend all day long.

Mardi Growl serves at YWAC largest fundraiser and local leaders are happy to see it entering its sixteenth year. “Young-Williams Animal Center is a trusted partner in our efforts to care for our community’s stray, lost, injured, abused and neglected animals. Please support the shelter by celebrating on Saturday,” says City of Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon.

There will also be an onsite Spay Shuttle that will be offering $10 rabies vaccines and microchipping for dogs and cats. Attendees can book an appointment here.

You can also compete with your dog in five contests including Celebrity Look-alike and Volunteer Spirit. Prizes will be given at the end of the event.

For more information on Mardi Growl and Young-Williams Animal Center, visit their website or call 865) 215-6599.