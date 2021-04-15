World War II history transformed into an AirBnB

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Owning a historic World War II train car was never something the Smith family sought out to do.

Dean Smith and his wife, Adrienne, relocated to Maryville, Tennessee from Southern California, only to purchase a beautiful property with the “yard ornament from hell,” described Dean, as he referred to the historic monument on his newly purchased six acres of land.

With lots of friendly suggestions from his wife and daughter, Tayler, the Smith family embarked on an eight-month journey to renovate this piece of history and turn it into an incredible getaway for Americans all across the country to enjoy, now known as Platform 1346.

Not only did Platform 1346, allow the Smith family to create one AirBnB, but three, including the Modern Airplane Hanger, Terminal 1344 and Dolly’s Fantasy Camper.

Journey to the mountains and experience history in a secluded getaway with all three of the Smith Family B & B’s.