KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Celebrate the 40th anniversary celebration of the 1982 World’s Fair with a nice, cold beer.

On Friday, April 1st, the East Tennessee Historical Society has partnered with Knox Brew Hub, Knoxville Area Brewer’s Association, and 20 local breweries to make this happen, to bring a beer expo like no other.

Each brewery will commemorate a beer that represents various countries involved at the 1982 World’s Fair.

This event will be benefitting the East Tennessee Historical Society, and while tickets are soon to be sold out, you can always contribute to the museum just by stopping by and visiting their exhibitions.

They have recently launched their exhibition to commemorate and highlight the 40th World’s Fair anniversary called “You Should’ve Been There,” following the early 80s fair named “You Should Be Here.”

Whether you are an East Tennessee native or just moved to the region, find out all you need to know at The East Tennessee Historical Society.