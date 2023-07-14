KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Jurassic Empire, the world’s largest dinosaur touring event comes to Knoxville this weekend. The two-day event will run from Saturday, July 15th, to Sunday, July 16th.

You will notice that each dinosaur is painstakingly recreated from scientific specifications. All dinosaurs are true-life in size and in overall appearance. You’ll even notice that some dinosaurs move and roar.

The family-friendly fun includes learning experiences, hands-on activities for kids, and a window into the world of the Jurassic Era that dates back more than 145 million years ago.

The big tour started more than 20 years ago, in 2001, with a vision and some amazing people in the paleontology community, with the mission to share their love of dinosaurs with the community. Tour organizers say, “We wanted to bring dinosaurs to every city in the country and so that’s what we did.”

To get tickets to the event, check out the Jurassic Empire website.