KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Calling all treasure hunters, vintage collectors and shoppers, the

“The World’s Longest Yard Sale”, also known as 127 Yard Sale, has officially kicked off and you’re invited.

The iconic yard sale will run from Thursday, August 3rd through Sunday, August 6th, spanning 6 states (Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama).

The yard sale, which is more than 690 miles long, is a one-of-a-kind event that draws in hundreds of thousands of people, including both shoppers and vendors, from around the country.

The moniker “127 Yard Sale” hails from the fact that most of the sale takes places on Highway 127. The route runs from Addison, Michigan, through Chattanooga, Tennessee, and into Georgia and Alabama.

It began back in 1987, when Mike Walker, former Fentress County Executive in Jamestown, Tennessee, planned the event to encourage travelers to bypass interstate highways such as I-40 and I-75 in favor of scenic routes that would take them through rural communities and allow them to experience what the small towns and cities had to offer.

Along the route, you can explore everything from state parks, historical attractions, scenic drives, waterfalls, opportunities for hiking and biking, rivers and lakes for boating, train rides, horseback riding, fishing, bluegrass music, arts and crafts festivals, and more. It’s a great opportunity to bring more visitors to Tennessee and the 127 Yard Sale route.

People can experience the yard sale in front of people’s homes, fields, pastures, side streets and town centers. Many areas will have large groups of vendors, while others will be set up separately.

Like traditional yard sales, you can expect a lot of cash sales, however more and more vendors are accepting credit cards.

To learn more about 127 yard sale, check out their website.