KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Three of the biggest names in worship and Christian music are coming to Knoxville.

The I Still Believe tour has been touring all over the country, and on Sunday, April 3rd, they will be stopping in Knoxville at Wallace Memorial Baptist Church.

Headliner Jeremy Camp is taking the stage once again alongside fellow Christian artists, Riley Clemmons and Jordan St. Cyr.

Lead Pastor, John Green, is excited for Wallace Memorial Baptist Church to open its’ doors to the community for this event. Their mission is focused on being disciples and making disciples in Knoxville and throughout the country.

Jeremy Camp and Riley Clemmons both spoke about how special it is to play at local community churches throughout the tour. Camp says that though has played in arenas and stadiums, performing in local churches allows a more intimate experience with himself, the community, and God to come together.

For more information on Wallace Memorial Baptist Church and to buy tickets, visit their website.