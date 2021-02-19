Would you trust a robot to manage your money? New research shows many Americans would

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Nearly half of consumers in the US would prefer to use a robot to manage their money, rather than do it themselves, as anxiety increases over finances because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to new research published today. 46% of consumers said they would trust a robot more than themselves with their finances, and the figure is even higher when it comes to using financial advisors. 51% said they would rather take advice from a robot, powered by artificial intelligence, rather than a human.

Financial expert Farnoosh Torabi tells us more about the benefits.

