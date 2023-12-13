KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Wreaths Across America remembers and honors the Veterans buried in Veteran cemeteries, as well as other area cemeteries. There are nearly 20,000 Veterans in three Knoxville-area Veteran cemeteries. For this Nationwide project, wreaths are procured with donations from the public.

The public is invited to help place those wreaths on National Wreaths Across America Day, Saturday December 16 at Noon.



To learn more, just visit their website.

